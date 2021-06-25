GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 916,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $543,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,185,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $412.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

