GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $579.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.32. The company has a market cap of $277.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

