GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

LTHM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. 17,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

