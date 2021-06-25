GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.