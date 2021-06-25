GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 9,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

