Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.64

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

