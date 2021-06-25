GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up 0.4% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

