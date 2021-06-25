Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

VNT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

