Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $57.71 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.