Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $398,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $390.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

