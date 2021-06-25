Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

