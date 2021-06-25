Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 818 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

