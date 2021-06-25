Gravity Market Capitalization Achieves $177,458.33 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $177,458.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00098490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00160687 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 0.99271931 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

