Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries."

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $53.98. 191,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

