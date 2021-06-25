Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 2,441,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

