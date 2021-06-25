Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $688.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 52,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,127. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.