Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 34,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 966,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,250. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.