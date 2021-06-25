Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) CFO Jing Jin Sells 135,000 Shares

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GTEC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

