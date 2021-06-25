Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang Sells 500,000 Shares

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00.

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.10. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

