Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,571 ($33.59) on Thursday. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,463.50.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). Insiders sold 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,089,632 in the last three months.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

