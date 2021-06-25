Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,570 ($33.58). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,528 ($33.03), with a volume of 155,456 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,463.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,788 shares of company stock worth $36,089,632.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

