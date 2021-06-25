Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 104.75 ($1.37), with a volume of 31,482 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.