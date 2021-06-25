GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) vs. Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head-To-Head Survey

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.97 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Atomera $60,000.00 9,574.05 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.55% -26.63% -23.14% Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GSI Technology and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atomera has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Atomera beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

