Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $465,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $6,144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 703,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

