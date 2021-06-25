Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. 261,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.