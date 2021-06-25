Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

