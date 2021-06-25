Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $24.07 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,018,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,814,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,416. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

