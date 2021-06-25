Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,897 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 162,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,431,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

