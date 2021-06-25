Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,393 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. 62,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,161. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

