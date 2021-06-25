Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.05. 100,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. The firm has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.