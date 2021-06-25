Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 20,561 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

CRM traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.46. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

