Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 744,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,585,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

