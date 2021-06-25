H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 16,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,003. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

