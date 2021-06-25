Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock remained flat at $$37.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.