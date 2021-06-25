Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $410.00

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 400.94 ($5.24), with a volume of 21776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.07 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.39.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

