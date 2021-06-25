HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $47.85 million and $21.75 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00159951 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.64 or 1.00083894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002910 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.