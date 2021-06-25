Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.08.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$36.63 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.79.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

