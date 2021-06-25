Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.13) and the highest is ($1.70). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HA. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

HA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 9,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,855. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.