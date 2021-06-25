Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 9,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

