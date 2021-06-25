HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.19. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,466. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.12 and a 12-month high of $240.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

