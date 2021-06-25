HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 331,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

