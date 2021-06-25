HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1,682.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 2.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $42,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,324. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

