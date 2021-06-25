HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.34. 113,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.82 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

