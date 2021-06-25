HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,117. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55.

