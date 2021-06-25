HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.01. The company had a trading volume of 208,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,848. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $427.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.