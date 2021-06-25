HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of KRON opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $45,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

