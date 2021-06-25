HC Wainwright Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $29.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CORT. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

