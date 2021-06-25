HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $64,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.77. 23,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,592. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

