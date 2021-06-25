Head to Head Contrast: Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) versus GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowGeneration and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ferguson 1 6 2 0 2.11

GrowGeneration currently has a consensus price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Ferguson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and Ferguson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $193.37 million 13.59 $5.33 million $0.11 406.18 Ferguson $27.54 billion 1.12 $961.00 million $6.50 21.17

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 5.42% 6.45% 5.48% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Ferguson on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 16, 2021, it operated a chain of 51 stores, which includes 8 locations in Colorado, 18 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 2 locations in Washington, 6 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Oregon, 5 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida, as well as an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

