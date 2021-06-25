Head-To-Head Review: Express (NYSE:EXPR) vs. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Express (NYSE:EXPR) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Express and Digital Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Express 0 1 1 0 2.50 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Express currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.55%. Given Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Express is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Express and Digital Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $1.21 billion 0.31 -$405.45 million ($4.86) -1.18 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Express and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express -22.11% -545.80% -16.11% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Express beats Digital Brands Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc. offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

